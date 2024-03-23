Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $24,716.44 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,716.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 564,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

