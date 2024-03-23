Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.68

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.68 and last traded at C$25.63, with a volume of 166306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.06.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.8053393 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.