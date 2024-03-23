Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Envela Price Performance

ELA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 73,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,886. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.