EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $282.44 and last traded at $285.16. Approximately 64,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 496,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.55.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

