ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $194.24 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $194.24 million and $41,837.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.17705021 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $38,684.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.