Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,440.01 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00002860 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $137.35 million and approximately $359,440.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,751.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00717647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00133524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00211500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00125811 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,175,252 coins and its circulating supply is 74,175,132 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

