Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.07

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 24031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

