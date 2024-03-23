Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.