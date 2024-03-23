Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.