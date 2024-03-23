Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.