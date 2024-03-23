Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.41 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

