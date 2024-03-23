Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $639.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.37 and a 200-day moving average of $562.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.