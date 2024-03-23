Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.41.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.