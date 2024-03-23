Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

