Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.