Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

