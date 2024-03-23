Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.63. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 354,128 shares.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
