FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39, reports. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $447.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.89.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

