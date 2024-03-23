Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.97 and a 200 day moving average of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.