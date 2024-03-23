Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 715,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,952,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PTLC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.60. 79,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

