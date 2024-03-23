Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 50,439 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,952 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.