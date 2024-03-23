Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 50,439 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,952 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.