Ferguson Shapiro LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. 804,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

