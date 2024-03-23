Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

UITB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 82,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,040. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

