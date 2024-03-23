Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

UITB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 82,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,040. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.