Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
UITB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 82,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,040. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.