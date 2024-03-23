Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. 36,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

