Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

