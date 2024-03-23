Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

