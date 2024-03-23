Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $19.18. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 36,448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

