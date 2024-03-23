Findev Inc. (TNSGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 18th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Findev Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Findev alerts:

About Findev

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.