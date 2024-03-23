Findev Inc. (TNSGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 18th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Findev Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Findev
