First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

First Acceptance Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

