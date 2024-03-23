First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

