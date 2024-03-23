First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.