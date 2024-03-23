First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is CGC Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,876.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.