FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.17

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $122.86, with a volume of 197260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,466,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.