Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.