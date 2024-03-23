Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

