Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (FLT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 16th

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
