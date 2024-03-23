Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.45

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.45 and last traded at $131.85, with a volume of 740811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

