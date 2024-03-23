Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

FND opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

