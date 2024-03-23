FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 361 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

LLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

