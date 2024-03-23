FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 1,481,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

