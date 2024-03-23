FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $100,000 in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,760,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,960,000.
Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 6,417,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
