FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $100,000 in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,760,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,960,000.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 6,417,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.