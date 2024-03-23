FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $105,000 in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ENZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 72,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

