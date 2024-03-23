FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 813.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

