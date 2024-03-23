Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.88. 17,087,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 54,269,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.