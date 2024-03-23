Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $67.24 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

