Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.29

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 199711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

