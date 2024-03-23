Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

