Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

