Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.74

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 305923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,691,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.