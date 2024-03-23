Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

