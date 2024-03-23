Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $4,871,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 185.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

